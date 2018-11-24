Saturday will be mild and breezy with temperatures in the upper 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourRain early. High: 48, Low: 36Rain to snow. High: 40, Low: 26Morning snow showers. High: 30, Low: 17Flurries. High: 26, Low: 18Flurries. High: 28, Low: 22Cold. High: 30, Low: 27Drizzle early. High: 48, Low: 36