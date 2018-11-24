WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, breezy Saturday ahead of winter storm

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Saturday will be mild and breezy with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Rain early. High: 48, Low: 36

Sunday: Rain to snow. High: 40, Low: 26

Monday: Morning snow showers. High: 30, Low: 17

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 26, Low: 18

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 28, Low: 22

Thursday: Cold. High: 30, Low: 27

Friday: Drizzle early. High: 48, Low: 36


