CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly cloudy with a few weakening showers and a chance for a late storm on Wednesday. High of 79.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few weakening showers. High: 79, Low: 66
Thursday: A brief morning storm then hot, breezy and humid. High: 91, Low: 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. High: 75, Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 69, Low: 51
Sunday: Bright sunshine and mild. High: 71, Low: 54
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer with showers late. High: 78, Low: 62
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. High: 72, Low: 53
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.