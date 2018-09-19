WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with some weakening showers Wednesday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy with a few weakening showers and a chance for a late storm on Wednesday. High of 79.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few weakening showers. High: 79, Low: 66

Thursday: A brief morning storm then hot, breezy and humid. High: 91, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. High: 75, Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 69, Low: 51

Sunday: Bright sunshine and mild. High: 71, Low: 54

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer with showers late. High: 78, Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. High: 72, Low: 53

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
