Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, partly sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly sunny, milder: 44, Low: 31

Friday: Sunny, chilly, blustery. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny. High: 40, Low: 33

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain late. High: 47, Low: 40

Monday: Rainy, turning to snow late. High: 46, Low: 20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with snow early. High: 25, Low: 5

Wednesday: Sunny and very cold. High: 18, Low: 9



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 teacher dies, 1 seriously injured after hit-and-run in Orland Park
New food stamp rule could affect up to 140K in Illinois
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson officially retires from force: mayor's office
2nd officer stripped of police powers during investigation into body-slamming incident
At least 1 injured in West Garfield Park police-involved shooting
Stanford law professor apologizes for referencing Barron Trump in impeachment testimony
1 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-90 near O'Hare
Show More
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Trudeau admits to talking about Trump after President calls him 'two-faced'
Teen shot, seriously injured near Elgin elementary school
Girl, 16, thrown in van, groped in Lawndale, CPD says
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at knifepoint in West Town
More TOP STORIES News