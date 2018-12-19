WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mild with periods of light rain Thursday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mild and mostly cloudy, with periods of light rain Thursday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Cloudy with patchy rain. High: 46, Low: 28
Friday: Cloudy and windy with flurries early. High: 35, Low: 24

Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 37, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 29

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. High: 35, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 27

