Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of sun and clouds Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 36, Low: 29
Sunday: Freezing drizzle overnight gives way to clouds. High: 37, Low: 25
Monday: Mostly sunny and calm. High: 37, Low: 25
Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries and light snow possible. High: 35, Low: 27
Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 35
Thursday: Cloudy, windy with rain and fog. High: 47, Low: 44
Friday: Windy and cloudy with scattered rain. High: 43, Low: 30
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.