WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of sun and clouds Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 36, Low: 29

Sunday: Freezing drizzle overnight gives way to clouds. High: 37, Low: 25
Monday: Mostly sunny and calm. High: 37, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries and light snow possible. High: 35, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 35

Thursday: Cloudy, windy with rain and fog. High: 47, Low: 44

Friday: Windy and cloudy with scattered rain. High: 43, Low: 30

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
Visitation held for fallen CPD officer Eduardo Marmolejo
Missing Colorado woman likely died at home, fiance charged with murder
VIDEO: Chicago teen's emotional reaction to getting into Harvard
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Government shutdown begins at midnight after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Another Chance Church toy drive gives gifts to more than 10K kids
Armed man tries to kidnap girl from mom in broad daylight
Show More
Travelers not deterred by crowds at O'Hare, Midway
Naked man tears down neighbor's holiday decorations
Girl, 9, fights off attacker in Gage Park
I-Team: Surveillance video may show grenade attack orchestrated by El Mencho
More News