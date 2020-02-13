Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of sun and clouds Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 68, Low: 54

Friday: Stay showers possible. High: 71, Low: 56

Saturday: Partly cloudy, evening storms. High: 78, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny, humid, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 78, Low: 61

Wednesday: More rain. High: 80, Low: 64


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
