Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of sun and clouds Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Highs in the upper 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 68, Low: 54: Stay showers possible. High: 71, Low: 56: Partly cloudy, evening storms. High: 78, Low: 64: Mostly sunny, humid, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 65: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 64: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 78, Low: 61: More rain. High: 80, Low: 64