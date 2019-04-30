Chicago AccuWeather: More rain and storms Tuesday, heaviest late in day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain and storms Tuesday, with the heaviest rain late in the day. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain and storms. High: 49, Low: 48
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms. High: 68, Low: 48
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more showers. High: 63, Low: 49
Friday: Mostly sunny and finally dry. High: 61, Low: 43
Saturday Sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 49
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. High: 72, Low: 51
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 43
