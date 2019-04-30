Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: More rain and storms Tuesday, heaviest late in day

EMBED <>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain and storms Tuesday, with the heaviest rain late in the day. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain and storms. High: 49, Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms. High: 68, Low: 48

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more showers. High: 63, Low: 49

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally dry. High: 61, Low: 43

Saturday Sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 49

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. High: 72, Low: 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 43



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man who saved 2 from fiery fatal I-55 crash that killed best friend: It was instinct
Waiting for Justice: New details in the Semaj Crosby murder case
Photo, video of Homewood-Flossmoor HS students in blackface spark outrage
Strangers run to help woman being stabbed in parking lot
Coachella puppies tossed in dumpster open eyes in new pics
Troopers help deliver baby boy on shoulder of I-57
$200M in forgotten money, property returned so far in 2019 fiscal year
Show More
Adel Daoud wanted to blow up Chicago bar; now he wants mercy from bar of justice
Woodstock 50 in question after investor pulls funding
'If I get fired, I'm going to kill,' Aurora gunman vowed before shooting, state's attorney says
CTA offers $150 rides on 1920s railcars
Oscar-nominated director John Singleton dead at 51
More TOP STORIES News