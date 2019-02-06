WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: More rain Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More rain Wednesday evening. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Rain. High: 37, Low: 33

Thursday: Cloudy and milder with rain changing to snow. High: 47, Low: 13
Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. High: 15, Low: 4

Saturday: Sunny, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17

Sunday: Light snow likely. High: 30, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 32, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cloudy, wintry mix falls. High: 34, Low: 25

