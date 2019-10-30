Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: More rain with snow to the west Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain, with snow to the west Wednesday night. Lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with a snow mix early. High: 39, Low: 24

Friday: Cold but sunny. High: 38, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries, drizzle. High: 37, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 42, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle, showers. High: 46, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 45, Low: 32



