Chicago AccuWeather: More rain with snow to the west Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain, with snow to the west Wednesday night. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with a snow mix early. High: 39, Low: 24
Friday: Cold but sunny. High: 38, Low: 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries, drizzle. High: 37, Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 42, Low: 35
Monday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 37
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle, showers. High: 46, Low: 28
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 45, Low: 32
