Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: More showers, a few storms Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More showers, heavier rain and a few storms Wednesday night. Lows around 60.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 66, Low: 46

Friday: Sunny and cool with morning lake showers. High: 58, Low: 50

Saturday: Cool with shower and storms later in the day. High: 62, Low: 54

Sunday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 65, Low: 48

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly with drizzle. High: 58, Low: 45

Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 65, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 70, Low: 52



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'My brother is not a terrorist': Family of Woodfield Mall driver speaks for 1st time
Attorney claims new evidence in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Man fatally shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
Pritzker calls on Sandoval to step down as transportation committee chairman after FBI raids
Trump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal action
Real estate listing goes viral for Ghostface photobomb
Show More
Beyonce's father reveals breast cancer diagnosis
LIVE | At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Gap bringing over 150 seasonal jobs to Chicago area
Gary named Most Miserable City in US
Prosecution rests in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
More TOP STORIES News