Chicago AccuWeather: More snow on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A major snowstorm will hit the Chicago area late Sunday into Monday morning.
Sunday: Snow at night. High: 14, Low: 12
Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cloudy with heavy snow. High: 34, Low: -3
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, brutally cold. High: 4, Low: -20
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold with -50 wind chills. High: -8, Low: -21
Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Wind chills as low as -45. High: 3, Low: -1
Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 20, Low: 6
Saturday: Warmer. High: 32, Low: 25
