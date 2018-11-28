WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: More snow possible

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Anywhere from a dusting to one inch of snow could fall Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-20s

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Flurries and drizzle early. High: 35, Low: 30

Friday: Cloudy. High: 39, Low: 34

Saturday: Rainy. High: 46, Low: 38

Sunday: Rain changing to snow. High: 42, Low: 31

Monday: Cloudy. High: 35, Low: 27

Tuesday: Chance of snow. High: 29, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 19

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
