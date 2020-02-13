Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning clouds, chilly Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy morning followed by afternoon sun Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 42, Low: 32

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 47, Low: 37

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 32

Wednesday: Showers late. High: 44, Low: 36

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 58, Low: 44

Friday: Windy, wintry mix likely. High: 50, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny, colder. High: 39, Low: 27



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
