Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain and big drop in temperatures Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Morning rain with falling temps and wind on Friday.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Friday: Brief morning shower and then windy and turning cooler. High: 82, Low: 52
Saturday: Clouds near the lake and much cooler. High: 67, Low: 47
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 55
Monday: Pleasant. High: 79, Low: 63
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and possible a thunderstorm . High: 73, Low: 52
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 69, Low: 54
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 73, Low: 49
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.