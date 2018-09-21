WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain and big drop in temperatures Friday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Morning rain with falling temps and wind on Friday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Brief morning shower and then windy and turning cooler. High: 82, Low: 52

Saturday: Clouds near the lake and much cooler. High: 67, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 55

Monday: Pleasant. High: 79, Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and possible a thunderstorm . High: 73, Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 69, Low: 54

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 73, Low: 49

