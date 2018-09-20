WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain & falling temperatures Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain expected in the morning. Much cooler Friday with highs in the 70s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rain expected in the morning. Much cooler Friday with highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a brief early morning shower. High: 78, Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 68, Low: 49

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 74, Low: 56

Monday: Pleasant. High: 77, Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and dry. High: 68, Low: 55

Thursday: Rain late. High: 70, Low: 48

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Florence update: President Trump visits Carolinas to see storm damage
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman called 'Drug Llama' charged in Illinois as boss of illicit fentanyl network
Wisconsin men found with coke, guns and monkey masks were on retaliation mission
3 shot in Evanston, police say
Woman with Down syndrome rejected by every sorority
Illinois candidates for governor square off in heated debate
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Show More
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Sex offender accused of having sex with dog
Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown
Marriott hotels reach agreement with striking hotel workers
Blind high school student joins marching band
More News