Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain in the morning and storms, some possibly severe, in the evening Wednesday. Highs range from the 50s to the north to the mid-70s south.

Wednesday: Morning rain, evening storms, warmer to the south. High: 66, Low: 64

Thursday: More showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying one. High: 57, Low: 43

Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 63, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny, some isolated showers. High: 62, Low: 46

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 65, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 70, Low: 52


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
