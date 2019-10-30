Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain/snow mix turns to afternoon rain Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain/snow mix in the morning turns into afternoon showers Wednesday. Highs around 40.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cold and rainy with snow to the west. High: 40, Low: 34

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with rain turning to snow. High: 38, Low: 25

Friday: Cold but sunny. High: 39, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries, drizzle. High: 38, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 40, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 47, Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with rain and showers. High: 44, Low: 30



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU delegates meet for update, CPS cancels school Wednesday
Woman charged with animal cruelty after abused dogs found in home
Who is Jenny B and why does she think you're pregnant?
Man charged with murder in shooting of teens at Calumet City mall
Harvard cop shoots dog while responding to call about man with gun
Man charged in death of IDOT contractor working roadside in Mount Prospect
Trial of CPD officer charged with murder begins
Show More
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in Vernon Hills
Amazon Prime offering free grocery delivery for members
Want to open a new recreational marijuana dispensary in Chicago? You'll have to wait
Halloween 2019: Carve your pumpkin like a pro
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama kick off annual foundation summit in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News