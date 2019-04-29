Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, storms on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with rain on Monday. Highs in low 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 54, Low: 40
Tuesday: Sunny with evening storms. High: 54, Low: 49
Wednesday: Showers an storms: 68, Low: 46
Thursday: Partly cloudy and drying out. High: 60, Low: 42
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 60, Low: 37
Saturday 50s by the lake. High: 64, Low: 44
Sunday: Evening storm. High: 70, Low: 46
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
