Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, storms on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with rain on Monday. Highs in low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 54, Low: 40

Tuesday: Sunny with evening storms. High: 54, Low: 49

Wednesday: Showers an storms: 68, Low: 46

Thursday: Partly cloudy and drying out. High: 60, Low: 42

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 60, Low: 37

Saturday 50s by the lake. High: 64, Low: 44

Sunday: Evening storm. High: 70, Low: 46



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
