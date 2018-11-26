WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow, and then cold Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow early and strong winds and cold on Monday.

Monday: Snow early and then cold. . High: 32, Low: 13

Tuesday: Cold. High: 23, Low: 9

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 26, Low: 15

Thursday: Cold. High: 36, Low: 31
Friday: Drizzle early. High: 42, Low: 28

Saturday: Rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 38

Sunday: Mild showers. High: 40, Low: 35


