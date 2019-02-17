Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Lake effect snow early Monday. Highs in 20s.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Lake and McHenry counties.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 13
Tuesday:Partly cloudy and cool. High: 30, Low: 24
Wednesday:Snow likely, wintry mix south. High: 36, Low: 23
Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 21
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 38, Low: 27
Saturday: Rain and snow. High: 43, Low: 19
Sunday: 2-4 inches of snow. High: 37, Low: 29
