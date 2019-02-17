WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lake effect snow early Monday. Highs in 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Lake and McHenry counties.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 13

Tuesday:Partly cloudy and cool. High: 30, Low: 24

Wednesday:Snow likely, wintry mix south. High: 36, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 21

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 38, Low: 27
Saturday: Rain and snow. High: 43, Low: 19

Sunday: 2-4 inches of snow. High: 37, Low: 29

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago Weather: Snow to continue into Monday
NASA shows CA snowpack that can be seen from space
Chunks of ice fall from downtown skycrapers
More Weather
Top Stories
Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Chicago Weather: Snow to continue into Monday
Obama to be involved in plans for pro Africa League with NBA/FIBA
Quick Tip: Payday loans can cost more than expected
Aurora shooting: Victims remembered at vigil
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
Show More
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
Make Room for Truman: Meat and potatoes like you've never seen
Woman critically hurt in West Rogers Park hit-and-run; police search for car
More News