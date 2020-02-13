Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow, then clearing Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5983769" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning snow, then clearing skies Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, light snow early. High: 45, Low: 31: Mild, warm, with some brief showers. High: 52, Low: 32: Cloudy and windy, flurries early. High: 41, Low: 27: Sunny and nice. High: 52, Low: 43: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 60, Low: 45: Rainy. High: 52, Low: 32: Cloudy and cooler. High: 44, Low: 26