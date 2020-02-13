Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow, then clearing Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning snow, then clearing skies Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, light snow early. High: 45, Low: 31

Thursday: Mild, warm, with some brief showers. High: 52, Low: 32

Friday: Cloudy and windy, flurries early. High: 41, Low: 27

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 52, Low: 43

Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 60, Low: 45

Monday: Rainy. High: 52, Low: 32


Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 44, Low: 26

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
