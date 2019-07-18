Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning storms then hot, humid, breezy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning storms followed by a hot, humid and breezy Thursday. Highs in the mid- to upper-90s, but heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Hot with isolated morning rain. High: 97, Low: 79

Friday: Heat index of 104-114 degrees. High: 99, Low: 80

Saturday: Hot with evening storms. High: 97, Low: 75

Sunday Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Monday: Cooler, with pleasant temperatures by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Tuesday: Warm with pleasant temperatures by the lake. High: 85, Low: 64

Wednesday: Isolated storms expected. High: 90, Low: 76


