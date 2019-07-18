CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning storms followed by a hot, humid and breezy Thursday. Highs in the mid- to upper-90s, but heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Hot with isolated morning rain. High: 97, Low: 79
Friday: Heat index of 104-114 degrees. High: 99, Low: 80
Saturday: Hot with evening storms. High: 97, Low: 75
Sunday Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66
Monday: Cooler, with pleasant temperatures by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62
Tuesday: Warm with pleasant temperatures by the lake. High: 85, Low: 64
Wednesday: Isolated storms expected. High: 90, Low: 76
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning storms then hot, humid, breezy Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News