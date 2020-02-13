Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Most clear, colder Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and sharply colder Sunday night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cooler, clouds increase. High: 50, Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 52, Low: 42

Wednesday: Some sun. High: 58, Low: 43

Thursday: Sunny, milder. High: 63, Low: 38

Friday: Rain, snow showers possible. High: 47, Low: 32

Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 53, Low: 35

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High: 60, Low: 41



