Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and bitterly cold

Mostly clear and bitterly cold with lows in the teens.

Friday: Cold. High: 25, Low: 16

Saturday: Cold and dry. High: 32, Low: 20

Sunday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 22

Monday: Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 23

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 40, Low: 28

Wednesday: Scattered rain and snow showers. High: 41, Low: 30

Thursday: Breezy. High: 37, Low: 27


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
