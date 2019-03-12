Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly Monday night, with lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Warming up, rain overnight: 50, Low: 41

Wednesday: Rain early and late. High: 57, Low: 52

Thursday: Warm and windy. High: 67, Low: 39

Friday: Windy, cloudy with flurries and sprinkles. High: 41, Low: 29

Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 28

Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 46, Low: 29

Monday: Quiet. High: 47, Low: 30



