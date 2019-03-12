Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly Monday night, with lows in the 20s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Warming up, rain overnight: 50, Low: 41
Wednesday: Rain early and late. High: 57, Low: 52
Thursday: Warm and windy. High: 67, Low: 39
Friday: Windy, cloudy with flurries and sprinkles. High: 41, Low: 29
Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 28
Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 46, Low: 29
Monday: Quiet. High: 47, Low: 30
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News