Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and chilly Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7 day outlook from the ABC 7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy early and becoming sunny in the afternoon Monday. Highs in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Tuesday: Warming up, rain overnight: 50, Low: 41

Wednesday: Rain early and late. High: 57, Low: 52

Thursday: Warm and windy. High: 67, Low: 39

Friday: Windy, cloudy with flurries and sprinkles. High: 41, Low: 29

Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 28

Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 46, Low: 29

Monday: Quiet. High: 47, Low: 30



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Girl describes how 13-year-old Englewood boy was shot by friend
New Willowbrook health center opens
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy appears in Rockford court Monday
Tesla raising prices, not closing stores
Happiest cities in the US revealed in new report
Metra, CTA adding service for Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades this weekend
Show More
Red Line commute disrupted by Addison track improvements
2 injured when SUV crashes into river off I-55 near Pontiac
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Justin Bieber reveals he's been 'struggling,' asks fans for prayers
More TOP STORIES News