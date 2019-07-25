Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and comfortable overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and comfortable overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 87, Low: 69

Saturday: Sunny and humid. High: 90, Low: 72

Sunday Heat index between 93 and 98 degrees. High: 91, Low: 73

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 67

Tuesday: A few storms. High: 80, Low: 64

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 80, Low: 63


