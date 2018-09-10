WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and cool

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gorgeous day on Tuesday. Highs in 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 64
Saturday: Warmer by the lake. High: 85, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 83, Low: 60

Monday: Dry and mostly sunny. High: 82, Low: 63


