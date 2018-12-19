Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and not as chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly clear and not quite as cold Wednesday night. Lows in the upper-20s to mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Cloudy with patchy rain. High: 46, Low: 28
Friday: Cloudy and windy with flurries early. High: 35, Low: 24
Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 37, Low: 26
Sunday: Sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 29
Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 29
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. High: 35, Low: 23
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 27
