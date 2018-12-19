WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and not as chilly

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear and not quite as cold Wednesday night. Lows in the upper-20s to mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Cloudy with patchy rain. High: 46, Low: 28
Friday: Cloudy and windy with flurries early. High: 35, Low: 24

Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 37, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 29

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. High: 35, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 27

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
More Weather
Top Stories
IL sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests
Man charged in connection to deaths of 2 CPD officers; funeral arrangements finalized
Part of Navy Pier flyover to open on Lakefront Trail Thursday
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Colorado baker back in court after refusing to make cake celebrating gender transition
Transgender student talks about journey of acceptance at Hinsdale South HS
President George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for 10 years
Historic federal criminal justice reform passes Senate, expected to pass House
Show More
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos of 2018
Gerald Reed granted new trial after 28 years in prison
Siblings tell stories of those with sickle cell disease
Boyfriend of Waukegan mom charged in 4-year-old's death
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
More News