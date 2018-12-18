WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and not as cold

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear and not as cold Tuesday night with lows in the low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 47, Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 44, Low: 30
Friday: Cloudy with sprinkles and flurries early. High: 35, Low: 25

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 40, Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Rain/snow mix possible on Christmas. High: 37, Low: 26

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
