Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and warmer with patchy fog early

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gorgeous day on Tuesday and patchy fog early. Highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 64
Saturday: Warmer by the lake. High: 85, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 83, Low: 60

Monday: Dry and mostly sunny. High: 82, Low: 63


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
