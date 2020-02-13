Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, breezy after midnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, breezy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Windy with some brief showers. High: 52, Low: 31

Friday: Cloudy and windy. High: 40, Low: 27

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 38

Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 47

Monday: Rainy. High: 52, Low: 32

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 42, Low: 32

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High: 46, Low: 36




