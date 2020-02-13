Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 58, Low: 34

Monday: Cloudy with showers late. High: 48, Low: 29

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 52, Low: 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very mild. High: 54, Low: 32

Thursday: Mild, warm. High: 54, Low: 32

Friday: Sunny but cooling down. High: 38, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny. High: 40, Low: 31



