Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, clouds increase late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear overnight with clouds increasing late. Lows in the lower 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 35

Tuesday: Winter Storm Watch: Rain, snow possible. High: 37, Low: 31

Wednesday: Windy with snow showers early. High: 34, Low: 13

Thursday: Cold, flurries. High: 26, Low: 10

Friday: Sunny but very cold. High: 28, Low: 19

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 28, Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 35, Low: 30



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman fatally shot in South Shore may have been targeted: CPD
Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 6 inches of snow predicted
3 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park alley: CPD
Plans to transform Woodlawn use Obama Center as catalyst
Daley Plaza, adjacent streets to be closed for filming Sunday, overnight Monday
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
Camera catches suspect fleeing after woman attacked in Lincoln Park: police
Show More
2 teens charged in Sauganash carjacking: police
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
9-year-old asks Pete Buttigieg for advice on coming out as gay
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Iwo Jima vet meets with new Marines on 75th anniversary of battle
More TOP STORIES News