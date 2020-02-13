Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cold overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold overnight Friday. Lows in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the full 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



Saturday: Breezy, sunny and nice. High: 52, Low: 39

Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 48

Monday: Rainy. High: 54, Low: 41

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 47, Low: 34

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High: 42, Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 39

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 47, Low: 21




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Cook County commissioner resigns months after FBI raid
1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Harvey Weinstein 'bragged about his ability to get people killed': prosecutors
Taxi driver testifies in trial for man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Waves up to 20 feet high batter NW Indiana lakeshore
Show More
How to prevent cyberstalking, report cyberstalkers to FBI
Celebrate Women's History Month at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl
ABC 7, Disney donate hundreds of books to South Side school
SXSW canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak
Birrieria La Terraza serves up some of Chicago's best birria
More TOP STORIES News