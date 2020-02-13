Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cold, widespread frost

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost Friday night. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 56, Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and rainy at times. High: 51, Low: 37

Monday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 52, Low: 36

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 57, Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 65, Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 50

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High:66, Low: 49


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
Illinois conducts 20K COVID-19 tests in single day for 1st time
Cook Co. Jail runs out of electronic monitoring devices
VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
Doctor's voicemail upsets family of Chicago COVID-19 patient
USDA food inspector dies from COVID-19, family says
Treat mom to baked oatmeal, fresh fruit smoothies at home
Show More
Coronavirus could 'smolder' in Africa, cause many deaths: WHO
South Side family says brother, 23, died of COVID-19 after hospital discharge
Orland Park mayor calls for reopening village ahead of governor's timeline
What to know about Illinois' 73,760 COVID-19 cases
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News