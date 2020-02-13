Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cold, widespread frost

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost Friday night. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, morning frost. High: 56, Low: 44: Mostly cloudy and rainy at times. High: 51, Low: 37: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 52, Low: 36: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 57, Low: 42: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 65, Low: 47: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 50: Sunny and quiet. High:66, Low: 49