Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cold Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear but cold again Thursday night. Lows in the single digits.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 26

Saturday: Very mild, sunny and breezy: High: 48, Low: 32

Sunday: Warm temperatures, increasing clouds. High: 51, Low: 36

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 34, Low: 26

Wednesday: Scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 19

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 15



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves target Louis Vuitton, H&M on Mag Mile: CPD
Casey Urlacher among 10 charged in illegal gambling business: DOJ
Suspect who fatally shot man in CTA tunnel arrested in Oak Park: CPD
No bond for man charged in sexual assault of toddler at River North restaurant
Dog found abandoned in trash bag in Willow Springs
Groundbreaking African American physicist honored in Museum of Science and Industry exhibit
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Show More
North Chicago HS threats prompt Dis. 187 officials to cancel classes
Officer hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on NW Side: CPD
Chicago artist creates Quinceañera Archives to look at celebration into womanhood
'I broke no laws': Rod Blagojevich maintains his innocence
Chicago police investigating carjackings, armed robberies Wednesday night
More TOP STORIES News