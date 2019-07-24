Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, comfortable overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and comfortable overnight. Lows near 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 85, Low: 65

Friday: Sunny, heating up. High: 87, Low: 69

Saturday: Sunny, hot, breezy. High: 90, Low: 72

Sunday Hot and more humid. High: 91, Low: 72

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Tuesday: A few storms. High: 82, Low: 64

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 67


