Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cool Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cool Monday night, with lows in the mid- to upper-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, getting warmer. High: 85, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny, dry heat. High: 88, Low: 64

Thursday: Hot and sunny. High: 91, Low: 66

Friday: Hot, mostly sunny with some storms overnight. High: 92, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Sunday: A few showers and storms for Father's Day. High: 85, Low: 64

Monday: Mostly sunny, a stray storm. High: 84, Low: 68


