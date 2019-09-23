Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cool, autumnal evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cool; seasonally appropriate for the first night of fall. Lows in the 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, storms. High: 76, Low: 54

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, storms. High: 74, Low: 60

Saturday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 69, Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss storms. High: 78, Low: 70

Monday: Sunny, warm, muggy with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 68



