Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cool, breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, cool and breezy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray showers late. High: 67, Low: 54

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 57

Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 76, Low: 60

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 69

Thursday: Hot, stray storms. High: 91, Low: 70


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Chicago police 'lounging' in Bobby Rush's office, ignoring looters, rep says
FOP president defends officers shown lounging in Rep. Rush's office
Parents, students concerned about e-learning in the fall
Woodlawn protesters assemble 'tent city' in fight for affordable housing
Double lung transplant performed on woman who had COVID-19 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Chicago's HIRE360 connects tradespeople with jobs
Chicago police search for man accused of burning another man with coffee in Armour Square
Show More
Chicago Park District opens registration for summer camps
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6K
Chicago Riverwalk to partially reopen Friday
2 Idaho kids missing since September found dead: Family
IL Republicans urge Pritzker to move state into Phase 4 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News