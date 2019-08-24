Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cool overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cool overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant with afternoon clouds. High: 79, Low: 66

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 61

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 76, Low: 59

Saturday: Morning showers. High: 73, Low: 58



