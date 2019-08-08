Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cool Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cool Thursday night. Lows in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Very nice. High: 82, Low: 59

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday: Isolate storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Tuesday: Showers earlys. High: 81, Low: 64

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 80, Low: 62

Thursday: Beautiful. High: 81, Low: 63



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
