Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cool Monday night. Lows in the 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 60: Showers and storms expected. High: 70, Low: 50: Rain early, cooler. High: 70, Low: 52: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 55Showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 56Cloudy with isolated rain. High: 78, Low: 59: Sunny and cool. High: 73, Low: 59