Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cool Monday night. Lows in the 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 70, Low: 50

Thursday: Rain early, cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 55

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 56

Sunday Cloudy with isolated rain. High: 78, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 73, Low: 59


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors detail bone-chilling 911 call of Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering her parents
Off-duty CPD officer arrested after deadly South Side crash
3 charged in animal cruelty case at Fair Oaks Farms, police say
Low-income Chicago families get help buying their first home
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
Driver critically injured in bike path car crash off Lake Shore Drive, reigniting safety debate
Local K-9 in finals at National Hero Dog Awards
Show More
Man convicted of killing family of 4, concealing bodies 3 years
Search underway for woman who fell off cruise ship
Police: Girl's apparent abduction found to be drunken incident
Woman killed man while driving drunk with child in car, police say
The Chicago Network aims to have women in 50 percent of leadership positions by 2030
More TOP STORIES News