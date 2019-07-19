Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, hot and muggy Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, hot and muggy Friday night with lows in the low-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Hot with strong storms at night. High: 96, Low: 73

Sunday Isolated storms, heat breaks. High: 82, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny and very nice. High: 79, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 85, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 68



