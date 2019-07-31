Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, nice overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and nice overnight Wednesday, with lows around 60.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 84, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny and warm but not humid. High: 86, Low: 65

Sunday Sunny and near 80 by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: Sunny, hot and breezy. High: 90, Low: 71

Wednesday: A few showers and storms. High: 86, Low: 67


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Son stabbed mother to death with sword at Park Ridge home
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Lollapalooza final preparations underway, festival starts Thursday morning
CTA to begin work on Red-Purple Bypass in September
Man who recently lost stepson to gun violence killed in Maywood double shooting
Gov. Pritzker signs bill barring employers from asking job applicants previous pay
Woman says she punched carjacker, who crashed into Loop CTA entrance
Show More
Wheaton couple charged, wife pleads guilty to stealing charity funds
Rohingya Muslim refugees celebrate right to marriage in Skokie ceremony
Some Chicago beaches closed due to high waves, dangerous conditions
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
More TOP STORIES News