Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, not as chilly overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, not as chilly overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. High: 53, Low: 38

Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, lingering snow. High: 36, Low: 32

Wednesday: Windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 14

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 8

Friday: Sunny but very cold. High: 29, Low: 11

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 36, Low: 28



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Chicago man, 23, killed in stabbing at downtown bar; 1 in custody
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Woman fatally shot in car in South Shore: CPD
Two killed by float during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans
2 fatally shot in van in Calumet City: police
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Show More
Person killed in Naperville apartment fire
Hazel Crest soldier killed in terrorist attack honored for bravery in Englewood
Missing couple found alive after week-long search
How to celebrate National Margarita Day in Chicago
Young victim stabbed in large fight outside Oak Lawn HS
More TOP STORIES News