Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, not as cold

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear overnight Tuesday, not as cold. Lows in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Breezy with light showers. High: 57, Low: 43

Saturday: Windy, showers at times. High: 50, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny and quite chilly. High: 47, Low: 37

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 59, Low: 42

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 57, Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chillier. High: 54, Low: 37

Thursday: A few showers. High: 55, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
