Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and much cooler by the lake. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 57

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake, rain late. High: 80, Low: 61

Sunday Scattered showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 59

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 71, Low: 53

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79, Low: 55

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 53

Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 72, Low: 56


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
