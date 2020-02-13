Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, pleasant Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and pleasant Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Hot but not humid, cooler by the lake. High: 90, Low: 66

Friday: Hot, sunny, still dry. High: 92, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry for Father's Day. High: 83, Low: 63

Monday: Mostly sunny, evening storms. High: 83, Low: 63

Tuesday: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 85, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 87, Low: 69


